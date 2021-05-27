Mark Caplice Releases ‘Catch a Tear’ with Jason Boland-Directed Video

Wicklow-native Mark Caplice is a multi award-winning songwriter and producer credited to tracks by internationally renowned artists including Don Diablo, and Grigory Leps, and Irish artists including Megan O’Neill, Ryan O’Shaughnessy, Nathan Carter and Laura Elizabeth Hughes, as well as Ireland’s Eurovision entry in 2018. Now, after years of writing and producing for others – and hot on the heels of producing a hauntingly beautiful rendition of Jim Croce’s ‘Time in a Bottle’ for no.1 Netflix series Firefly Lane, as well as winning a Golden Gramophone and Song of the Year in Russia for ‘Clothes Between’ – Mark is thrilled to announce the May 27th release of his own original, ‘Catch a Tear’ on Abbey Lane Recordings.

The folk pop toe-tapper ushers in a new era for Mark as a solo artist, and serves to offer a message of support to some family and friends who have fallen upon difficult times – a sentiment that is most relevant now, more than ever. The single is accompanied by an acoustic videoshot and directed by Jason Boland, and will premiere at 10am GMT on Mark’s YouTube Channel on day of release.



As part of the release, Mark is encouraging people in a position to do so, to make a random act of kindness. “A very small gesture can change someone’s day and who knows, could save a life. I think small acts of kindness are so powerful and I feel it’s in line with what the song is about. Catching a tear is about being there for someone and helping loved ones through tough times and small acts of kindness can be a big part of that.” On June 10th, Mark will present a livestream gig donating 100% of the proceeds to charity.

Mark Caplice hails from Baltinglass, Co. Wicklow, and has spent the past few years writing songs for artists across the world, gathering over 200,000,000 listeners in the process, charting in numerous different countries, and achieving no.1 chart positions on multiple occasions – he maintains he’s only getting started. The release of ‘Catch a Tear’ follows Mark’s 2018 Eurovision success alongside Ryan O Shaughnessy and Laura Elizabeth Hughes as co-writer on Ireland’s entry, ‘Together’.

In recent years, while continuing to garner a strong reputation behind the scenes as one of Ireland’s most respected songwriters, he has also been developing himself as a producer. Most recently, his production can be heard on the Netflix-featured ‘Time in a Bottle’ by Megan O’Neill (performed on The Late Late Show, February 2021) and ‘For You (Home)’ by Laura Elizabeth Hughes, which went on to become the second highest played song on Northern Ireland radio in early 2020. Mark adds, “now the focus is on original material, and there is lots of it to come.”



With his previous solo project Kolumbus, his debut single ‘You Know It’s Christmas’ achieved the no.1 position on the Google Play charts. Released in aid of Inner City Helping Homeless during Christmas 2015, the single gained widespread praise including features on national and international platforms such as Ireland AM, The Journal and Irish TV on Sky channel 191. Following that success, Kolumbus released his debut EP titled Give Them Life, which was produced by Gavin Glass. Launched in the Grand Social in August 2016, the EP received high praise nationwide with the lead single ‘I Hope You Find Happiness’ finding its way onto Aidan Butler’s RTE 1 Recommends Playlist. The same year, Kolumbus completed a nationwide tour which concluded with an appearance at Ireland’s largest festival Electric Picnic.