New Campsite opens along the Wicklow Way

With more people looking to holiday at home a new campsite is open along the Wicklow Way, the Wicklow Way Campsite is situated at Oldbridge, on Ireland’s most famous walking Trail, close to Roundwood (4km) the highest village in Ireland, Laragh (5km) and the monastic city of Glendalough (6km).

Uniquely located with stunning views of the Wicklow mountains, this campsite offers the combination of fantastic scenery and thoughtfully designed pitches.

The site is small and intimate to enhance the sense of remoteness on the edge of the National Park at the foot of Scarr mountain. Also adjoining award winning Bed and Breakfast Wicklow Way Lodge.

With great amenities close by, and all the necessary conveniences for the perfect mountain break.

10 Semi private pitches

Surrounded by 1 1/2 m berm

Small recreation area with hob and electric kettle

Fire Pit

Disability showers and toilets

Car Park

Electric Outlets

Wifi

For more information please see: www.wicklowwaycamping.com / +353 1 281 8489







