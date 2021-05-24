A new-look website for Bray.ie will provide visitors with a much better online experience about all that the town has to offer.

During COVID-19, Bray.ie has been there to help support our community during these unprecedented times through the introduction of dedicated information hubs to help connect local businesses with customers and share practical hints, tips and links.

As Bray recovers from the pandemic, we’re putting digital investment at the heart of the town’s economic recovery strategy. In order to provide a more enhanced web experience, Bray.ie has gone on a digital transformation.

The new-look website boasts a clean, cutting-edge look and truly responsive design, allowing visitors to enjoy a much better online experience from learning about the incredible experiences that you can’t get anywhere else to keeping up-to-date with the latest news, events and new initiatives.

Mr Eugene Finnegan from Bray Tourism said: “Placing digital at the core of the town’s recovery is key. Bray.ie’s new-look website and its comprehensive communications strategy aims to increase engagement with our online audience and ultimately convert them into potential visitors. We can’t wait to welcome back our domestic and international visitors when it is safe to do so.”

Since launching the Bray.ie website in 2011, it has had +1.4m visits and 3.84m page views. So far, in 2021, its social media reach was +1m, a weekly reach of +58,000.

Cllr Anne Ferris, Cathaoirleach of Bray Municipal District, stated: “Bray.ie and its digital networks are a massive contributor in helping promote the Bray Brand. Why not take a look around the new-look website and enjoy the improved content, navigation and search functionality.”

