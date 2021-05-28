New Vaccination Centre to serve South Wicklow and North Wexford

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has welcomed the news the HSE has secured a site for a new vaccination centre that will serve both south Wicklow and north Wexford.

The new centre is to be based at the Kilanerin Community Centre just 15 mins drive from Arklow.

The new centre is expected to be fully operational by the middle of June and will have the capacity to offer 1200 vaccinations a day.

The Kilanerin Community Centre, which will have ten vaccination booths, is an ideal location for the new vaccination centre as it has both parking facilities and enough space for the vaccination teams to operate.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly praised the work done by the HSE in finding the new location.

He said: “An immense amount of work has gone into finding suitable premises for the vaccination centre which was not an easy thing to do as there are a lot of criteria that have to be met.

“I had asked the HSE that they make it a matter of urgency to find somewhere suitable which after a lot of hard work they have now done.

“Kilanerin is less than 14km from Arklow making it ideal for people in the area to get to.

“The new centre when it is fully operational will be able to vaccinate up to 1200 people a day which is a fantastic increase in our vaccination capabilities.

“By the end of this week half of the adult population of this country will have received their first dose of the vaccine.

“And as a direct result of the speed of the vaccine rollout along with the incredible cooperation of the public in following the public health guidelines we are seeing a lifting of the restrictions over the next couple of weeks which will transform lives.

“We are making fantastic progress but we need to continue to do the right thing and be sensible so we don’t give this horrendous disease a chance to do any more damage.”

Fianna Fáil Cllr Pat Fitgerald said he was delighted the vaccine centre was going to be so close to Arklow.

He said: “The new location is just a 15 min drive from Arklow and much closer than the centre being used at the moment for the people of the area.

“I have been contacted by constituents who were struggling to get to Shoreline in Greystones so having this centre so close is absolutely fantastic”.