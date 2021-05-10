Online ‘Yoga Teacher Training’ course now available

Launched Yoga Sacred Space in Wicklow, the Yoga Teacher Training course is designed with a difference.

This course is open to all ages and all people enthusiastic to find their life’s purpose, or to just to learn more about the beautiful practice and science of yoga.

Yoga Sacred Space’s owner Teresa Murphy Moore has compresse her years of training and teaching into this new virtual course.

“The course incorporates all kinds of media. We have beautiful workbooks, easy to follow videos, audio of inspiring mantras and lessons and Zoom sessions,” Teresa said.

“You do not need to be a certain age, know how do a headstand, or be very flexible. Along the way you will learn about these ‘myths’ of yoga and the yoga body along your journey.

“You will learn and do everything in your own unique way and learn life enhancing skills as you heal body and mind. Be inspired, find your life’s purpose and enjoy your transformation – all at your own pace in your own time,” she added.

Access to ‘The Goddess Studio’ will also be included, an online space for body care, beauty care tips, and unique practices such as face yoga. This element of the course will promote healthy ageing and reverse ageing for all.

The course will teach students how to nourish your yoga body from inside out and will equip them with the skills to teach yoga with a YA-accredited certification.

If you have any queries or questions, you can book a call with Teresa on 087 987 8424.