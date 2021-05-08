Opportunity for renewed impetuous for West Wicklow Pool with new Wicklow County Plan

Wicklow Fine Gael Minister Simon Harris TD and Cllr Avril Cronin today met with the Pool for West Wicklow Committee, Water Safety Ireland and the Blessington Town Team regarding the proposed municipal swimming pool for West Wicklow

Minister Harris said:

“I was delighted to meet with members of the Pool for West Wicklow Committee along with members of the Blessington Town Team with my colleague Cllr Avril Cronin.

With both the National Sports Plan and Wicklow County Development Plan under preparation it is important that the West Wicklow Pool be placed top of the agenda. Along with my colleague Cllr Avril Cronin I have requested a meeting with the CEO of Wicklow County Council to advance this project not only within the council’s priorities but with national sporting bodies too.

The Sport Action Plan is being developed by the government at present and there is to be a review of swimming pool provision nationally. I am anxious to ensure that the West Wicklow Pool is included in this review. I am impressing the importance of this with my colleague the Minister for Sport”

Cllr Avril Cronin added:

“This is clearly a Community Project. As part of the Wicklow County Development Plan process I am encouraging as many West Wicklow families, community groups and schools to make submissions as part of the forthcoming public consultation process outlining the urgent need and demand for a swimming pool for West Wicklow.

The draft Wicklow County Development Plan has the provision of a municipal swimming pool as an objective for West Wicklow, but it is important in the public consultation that the community make clear the high priority they attach to the project”.

The first draft of the Wicklow County Development Plan is to go out to public consultation in the summer. The exact dates for the consultation will be announced after councillors vote on a series of amendments to the draft recently completed by the council planning department.