St. Patrick’s GAA club notes week May 24th

While things are slowly getting back to normal, we have a little bit of club news to report from the past week.

In relation to our Cul Camps, we have hurling and camogie only with spaces. Whether your kids are new to Gaelic games or already playing, everyone learns new skills and develops their physical literacy at Kelloggs GAA Cul Camps.

The Camogie Association are running a few ‘Playing Rules Webinars this week on May 25th, 27th and 31st. You can register online. The latest GAA Club newsletter can be read online. Correspondence can be directed to clubnewsletter@gaa.ie.

It was a tough weekend for all our county teams. The Senior Footballers were beaten in 2-12 to 1-12 by Tipperary in Semple Stadium. The Senior Ladies team suffered a narrow defeat to Longford 0-08 to 1-07 in Pearse Park. The Senior Hurlers were well beaten by a strong Down side. Hard luck to everyone involved epically all the Pat’s players who represented their county this weekend.

St Patrick’s Club Lotto draw took place on Monday 17th May. The numbers drawn were as follows: 08, 11, 14 and 20 with the bonus: number 06. The match 5 Jackpot of €10,000 had no winners. The match 4 Jackpot of €3,100 had no winners and the match 3 of €250 had five winners. They were Aideen Russell, Eileen Earls, John Gill, Dessie Flaherty and Catherine Clarke. Congratulations to them.

The next draw will take place on the 24h May 2021. The match 5 Jackpot will be €10,000.



The match 4 Jackpot will be €3,200. Match 3 will be €250. Don’t forget Monday night is Lotto night. All links and details can be found online.

All tickets can be purchased online or from our online Mobile Lotto Sellers Eddie Leonard 086 8349272, Don Griffin 086 8281808 and John Smith 086 8130477.

We are currently recruiting Online Mobile Lotto Sellers. If interested in assisting with the Online Mobile Lotto Selling, please contact us. The St Patrick’s GAA Club Fundraising Lotto draws which run on a weekly basis play a huge part in the Clubs fundraising efforts. You can now offer your support by playing online.

Tea and Coffee will now be available at the gear shop every Saturday morning 10-12.

