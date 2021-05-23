Status Yellow issued for this afternoon

Once again Wicklow is included in the latest weather warning issued by MET Eireann.

A Status Yellow Thunderstorm warning is in place until 9pm on Sunday evening.

Forecast

This afternoon will bring a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers. Some showers will be heavy at times with a risk of hail and thunderstorms. Thundery downpours will lead to some spot flooding in places. Another cool day with highest afternoon temperatures ranging between 12 or 13 degrees Celsius in light to moderate south to southwest winds, becoming gusty around showers.

TONIGHT

Clear spells and further scattered showers of rain or hail tonight along with isolated thunderstorms. Lowest overnight temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees Celsius in mostly light variable breezes becoming northerly later in the night and increasing light to moderate.