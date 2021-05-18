There is still no sign of summer as MET Eireann issue another weather warning that includes County Wicklow.

The Status Yellow Thunderstorm warning comes into effect at 2pm and is valid until 8pm this evening.

Forecast

Scattered showers will continue this afternoon along with sunny spells and variable cloud. Some showers will turn heavy at times with the risk of hail and isolated thunderstorms. Thundery downpours will bring the risk of some spot flooding. Highest afternoon temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees Celsius in light to moderate westerly breezes.

TONIGHT

Becoming mostly dry early tonight with good clear spells developing. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees Celsius but will be locally cooler in eastern parts. Pockets of mist will form in near calm conditions overnight. Winds will be light westerly or variable in direction.