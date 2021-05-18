Three of Wicklow’s food, drink & non-food related suppliers set to Grow with Aldi

Three of Wicklow’s food, drink and non-food suppliers have won a new contract to supply Aldi’s 145 stores through its Grow with Aldi Supplier Development Programme.

This year, the Grow with Aldi message also focused on sustainability, and entrants were encouraged to demonstrate how their product/company is focusing on sustainability within their business. In the last 4 years, almost 800 Irish suppliers have entered the Grow with Aldi programme with the programme receiving the highest number of entrants ever in 2021.

108 exciting Irish-made products from the 57 suppliers will now go on sale nationwide as part of an Aldi Specialbuys event, kicking off on Sunday, 6th June for two weeks only.

The following suppliers have successfully won a place on the Grow with Aldi supplier development programme with their products:

Ballyhubbock Farm Wicklow Ballyhubbock Farm Sheep’s Milk Halloumi (150g) €4.49 Le Paysan Wicklow Le Paysan Free Range Chicken Liver Pate (100g) €3.99 MuMe Wicklow Mume Daily Brush Cleaning Spray (120g) €12.99 MuMe Wicklow Mume Vegan Solid Makeup Brush Cleanser (50g) €12.99

Hanna and George Finlay of Ballyhubbock Farm said:

“Being a part of Grow with Aldi has been an excellent benefit to our business already from a mentoring and training point-of-view. Customers nationwide are interested in purchasing our Ballyhubbock Farm Halloumi and Grow with Aldi has given us the ability to reach these customers while also exposing our brand to new customers across the country. To work with such a professional and globally-recognised business as Aldi has been fantastic for us as a growing brand.”

A diverse range of products have been selected for 2021, including books, cheese, a makeup brush cleaner, chocolate, tea and dog food! The new additions will complement Aldi’s existing portfolio of Irish products. Aldi already works with over 330 Irish suppliers and will sell over €1billion worth of Irish goods this year.

Developed in partnership with Bord Bia, Grow with Aldi supports small and medium Irish suppliers in listing with a national retailer. Suppliers receive tailored mentoring, workshops from the Aldi Buying Team and Bord Bia technical experts, teaching them the skills to help grow and develop their product, brand and business.

Five of the Grow with Aldi suppliers will then be given a further opportunity, winning a contract for their product to be sold in Aldi’s Irish stores year-round. In 2020, the winning suppliers and products were:

Dromod Boxty (Dromod, Co. Leitrim)

Saturday Pizzas (Little Island, Co. Cork)

Hellbent Boerewors Sausage (Newtownards, Co. Down)

The Popcorn Factory Candy Floss (Coleraine, Co. Derry)

Prokulture Organic Kombucha (Sallins, Co. Kildare)

The Piccolo Pizza Co. Pizza Sauce (Kilcoole, Co. Wicklow)

Commenting, John Curtin, Aldi Group Buying Director, said:

“The first three years of the programme were very successful for everyone involved, and Aldi forged new links with fantastic Irish suppliers from around the country. During Covid-19, we were also in a position to help even more small Irish suppliers listing on our shelves as part of the Grow with Aldi programme, and we know that the quality of food and drink produced in Ireland is outstanding. This year, we asked suppliers to include products that highlight their work on sustainability, and they’ve certainly answered our call – we’re very much looking forward to seeing them all on shelf!”

Commenting on the programme, Tara McCarthy, Bord Bia CEO said: “As we enter another challenging period for the food industry, it’s hugely important we continue to support our local Irish food and drink producers. The Grow with Aldi programme plays an important role in showcasing the distinctive, innovative and delicious products small and medium Irish suppliers are working hard to create. The programme also supports participants as they develop essential business skills and capabilities through workshops and tailored mentoring which is key to building a resilient and thriving indigenous food and drink sector for the years ahead. Congratulations to the suppliers that have made it this far.”