Tinahely Show cancelled for second year

One of the biggest events in the Wicklow calendar the County Show in Tinahely has been cancelled for the second year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A statement from the Chairman of the event Thomas McDonald said:

The Tinahely Agricultural Show has been monitoring the public health and safety advice and it is with deep regret that we have decided we have no option but to cancel the Show for the second year running.

The ongoing pandemic leaves too high a risk to run what has become one of the largest agricultural shows in Ireland. The safety concerns of all who attend our show is utmost in our minds and we are left with no option other than cancel our 2021 show.“We understand that this decision will be disappointing for our community of members, volunteers, exhibitors, sponsors, trade stands, judges and competitors and indeed the whole Wicklow and Leinster community”

“We ask that all should be mindful at this time of all who were impacted by the pandemic and especially to remember our frontline staff who worked so hard over the past 15 months” he added.The Tinahely Agricultural Show’s enthusiastic committee are committed to holding the best show ever on bank holiday Monday 1st August 2022.In the meantime, we hope you keep safe and continue to follow the HSE guidelines on social distancing.