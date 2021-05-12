The 2021 Town and Villages Renewal Scheme is now open for applications, Wicklow County Council has announced. A key aim of the scheme is to help revitalise towns and villages around the county.

The new Town and Village Scheme objectives are being refocused to align with commitments within the Government’s “Our Rural Future – Rural Development Policy 2021-2025”.

It will prioritise objectives such as tackling vacancy in towns and villages, remote working and supporting town centre living. Other projects which will be welcomed include regeneration projects that support active and vibrant town or village centres, upgrading shopfronts and street facades, and green spaces and parks, etc.

Speaking of the launch of the scheme, the Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Cllr Pat Kennedy, said: “This Town and Village regeneration scheme represents a fantastic opportunity for communities in the county to turn their visions into reality for their areas. I urge people to get involved and to take advantage of this funding opportunity”.

Measures that will be supported by the 2021 Town and Village Renewal Scheme include:

Tackling dereliction in town centres

Turning vacant properties into remote working and multi-use community spaces

Investing in town centre living

Investing in amenities to make town centre living more attractive

Upgrading and improving shop fronts and streetscapes on Main Streets

Projects that support and enhance the night-time economy and add vibrancy to town centres

For the 2021 Scheme, the minimum grant available is €20,000. The maximum level of grant funding available is being raised to €500,000 in respect of one application from each Local Authority. A maximum of €250,000 will apply in respect of two applications and €100,000 in respect of four applications. Two applicationsmust be in respect of Towns/Villages that have not previously received funding under the Standard Town and Village Renewal Scheme

In order to apply, community groups must fill out an Expression of Interest form which should be submitted to Wicklow County Council. Selection of projects is a competitive process. Eight Expressions of Interest will be selected for development into detailed applications to be submitted to the Department. All Expressions of Interest will be assessed based on the priorities contained in the Scheme Outlines (available on www.wicklow.ie). The closing date for receipt of Expressions of Interest is Friday 4th June at 4pm.

Expressions of Interest forms should be emailed to townandvillage@wicklowcoco.ie

All relevant guidelines and application forms are available on www.wicklow.ie. All queries should be emailed to townandvillage@wicklowcoco.ie.