Unique opportunity to take over successful Bookshop & Coffee Shop in Blessington

Ever dreamt of owning your own bookshop and coffeeshop? Ready for a lifestyle change? This could be your best chance of making your dream come true.

Award winning Blessington Bookstore and Coffeeshop was looking to expand at the start of 2020 to make space for the increasing number of customers drawn to this welcoming, successful business.

‘ Looking around the low ceilinged, cosy shop during the first lockdown, it finally dawned on me that it would be a long time before we could run the business as we had before, and that the sensible option was to close the main street premises’ explains Janet Hawkins, owner. The May 2020 closure announcement reached over 25,000 people on Facebook and brought hundreds of messages of support.

Hawkins continued to sell books online on her https://blessingtonbooks.com/ website and still offers her renowned online school books service to local parents.

‘So many people have said they would love to see us reopen that when a suitable building became available in the town centre I was sorely tempted to start again’ says Hawkins.

The only thing stopping her is the fact that she had a significant birthday during lockdown and had promised herself to take up further study.

‘It would be lovely to pass on all the knowledge and goodwill which I built up over the last 15 years.’ says Hawkins. ‘I would be willing to consult for an agreed period of time for new owners, helping them to re establish the bookshop and coffeeshop in their own way’.

If you are interested email : info@blessingtonbookstore.ie for more information.