West Wicklow Festival will be free to watch online

Free tickets are now available for the fifth West Wicklow Chamber Music Festival, which takes place online from 20th May 20th to June 14th.

Building on the success of previous festivals, the 2021 West Wicklow Festival boasts an incredible line-up of musicians from all over the world, with online concerts being held every Monday and Thursday for the duration of the festival.

The Festival programme features 18 incredible artists over four weeks, including performances from the captivating Irish mezzo-soprano Rachel Kelly, internationally acclaimed Dutch violinist Rosanne Philippens with French pianist Julien Quentin, and renowned French string quartet Quatuor Van Kuijk.

Also performing will be the powerfully poetic UK based Sitkovetsky Trio, leading Turkish cellist Jamal Aliyev, English pianist Sam Armstrong, Gramophone Award-winning Scottish guitarist Sean Shibe, and rising Irish stars violinist Phoebe White and pianist Peter Regan.

West Wicklow Founder and Artistic Director Fiachra Garvey – a celebrated Irish pianist in his own right – will also be one of the exciting acts due to perform. While a live audience will be dearly missed, Fiachra said he is thrilled to be able to put together a superb programme of talented and exciting artists, free of charge to an online audience.

“I hope the quality of the recordings will make everyone feel that the concert hall experience has been welcomed into their own home. It has been a huge challenge to organise this year’s festival with many extra obstacles, but I hope that everyone will enjoy the final product, which all involved have poured their hearts and souls into,” Fiachra said.

The West Wicklow Festival programme features some of the most celebrated works in the chamber music canon including composers such as Beethoven, Brahms, Debussy Fauré, Mendelssohn, Schumann and Tchaikovsky, to name a few, in addition to proudly presenting works from 20th and 21st century composers, including Siobhán Cleary, David Fennessy, T.C.Kelly, Sam Perkin, Édith Canat de Chizy, Mompou, Berstein and many more.

The festival is also delighted to announce the commissioning of Irish composer Linda Buckley to write a new song cycle entitled “The Finite Air”, which will receive its world premiere during the festival, as well as the world premiere of “Citadel of Light” by emerging composer Garry Wilkinson (winner of the inaugural WWF composition competition).

Founded in 2017 by award-winning Wicklow pianist Fiachra Garvey, the West Wicklow Festival was established in order to promote the beautiful area of West Wicklow by staging an annual festival featuring some of Ireland and the worlds’ premiere artists. Viewers are invited to enjoy the concerts for free online, but the festival is asking that those who are in a position to do, consider making a donation to the festival charity.

For further information about the West Wicklow Festival, including featured artists and how to book free tickets, visit westwicklowfestival.com