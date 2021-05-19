Whitmore calls for urgent solution to Barndarrig water issue

Social Democrats TD for Wicklow Jennifer Whitmore has called for an urgent solution to the Barndarrig water issue where a Do Not Consume notice has been in place since February. According to Irish Water, a high level of nitrates has been found however no update has yet been given as to when the issue will be resolved.

Speaking on the issue, Deputy Whitmore says…

“Speaking to locals at Barndarrig and you can see just how difficult it has been living with a Do Not Consume notice. Locals have to collect bottled water out of a car park, often heated by the sun and which have led to people throwing out their kettles due to high mineral content in the replacement water supply provided by Irish Water. With a pandemic on top of it all, it has no doubt been a stressful time for residents in Barndarrig.

“I have written to Irish Water and sent in questions to the Minister on this matter asking when the situation is likely to be resolved and when locals can expect a normal water supply to resume. While Irish Water have issued updates since February, there has been little communication on the ground so I will be raising the matter in the Dáil.

“We need urgent solutions and contingency plans if it is the case that this situation will go on much longer. The community needs access to a tanker with a temporary water supply instead of just bottled water and they need clarity from Irish Water what the next steps are to resolving this situation.

“I look forward to raising this matter in the Dáil and for a response from Irish Water to questions residents have including a timeline for completion of works, communications and contingency plans for an alternative water supply for Barndarrig residents” concludes Whitmore.