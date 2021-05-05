Wicklow FETC Virtual Open Day takes place next week

Wicklow Further Education & Training Centre is hosting a virtual open day next Wednesday May 12th for its full and part-time programmes.

The centre based in Wicklow Town offers a range of services and training intiatives for life-long learning including:

Vocational Training

Youthreach

Back to education initiative

Community Education

Career guidance

You can book an appointment with a co-ordinator through the Wicklow FETC Open Day website, with sessions available in the morning from 10am to 12 noon and 2pm to 4pm in the afternoon.

If you wish to contact the centre directly you can call 0404 64023 or email wicklowcourses@kwetb.ie.