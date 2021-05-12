Wicklow included in Thunderstorm warning

County Wicklow has been included in a Status Yellow Thunderstorm Warning issued by MET Eireann.

The warning of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, with a risk of hail and localised spot flooding is valid from 1pm until 10pm.

Forecast

The northern half of Leinster will be mainly dry at first with mist and fog clearing, but showers in the south of the province this morning will extend to all areas by early afternoon. Some of the showers will become heavy, with some hail and scattered thunderstorms, bringing a risk of spot flooding. Some bright or sunny spells also. Highs of 12 to 14 degrees, in a light easterly or variable breeze.

TONIGHT

Becoming mainly dry tonight, with clear spells and just a few passing showers. Patches of mist and fog will form in light winds. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees, coldest in the midlands.