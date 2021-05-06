Wicklow organisations share in 1.4 million euro thanks to Intel employees

All over Ireland in the past number of weeks we have seen communities come together to look after one another in so many ways – volunteers helping others to get their shopping and medicines, people fundraising for the frontline, everybody obeying the restrictions to help our fellow citizens stay healthy, together in spirit but apart physically.

During crises, like the one being experienced right now, community spirit is more important than ever.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Intel celebrated community spirit at its best, by reflecting on its 2020 Matching Grant program which saw 379 community organisations and schools from across Ireland receiving grants which total €1,400,149.

10 organisations from the Wicklow area was part of the 2020 Matching Grant Scheme and thus will receive funding in the total amount of €30,760. The organisations included:

Blessington Community First Responder Unit

Bray Emmets GAA Club

Dublin and Wicklow Mountain Rescue Team

Hollywood Shamrocks GAA

Kilmacanogue GAA Club

Kiltegan GAA Club

S N Naomh Padraig Berna Chle

Saint Cronan’s Boys’ National School

Scoil Chualann

Tiglin

Volunteering is a valued part of the Intel culture. Throughout the company’s 50-plus year history they have encouraged it, facilitated it, and sought out ways to make it as meaningful and impactful as possible. Every year Intel Ireland employees volunteer thousands of hours in the communities where they live and work. Despite the challenges of the past year, once again people have found ways to support and help others, and as a result, in 2020 Intel employees volunteered more hours than ever before.

13 years ago, Intel began a Matching Grant program. Every year, for every hour that an Intel employee volunteers at an approved organisation, there is a ‘match’, or grant, of $10 paid by the Intel Foundation to the organisation where they give their time.

Yesterday, Wednesday 5th May, Intel shared the results of its 2020 Matching Grant program which saw 379 community organisations and schools from across Ireland receiving grants which total €1,400,149.

In 2020 Intel employees volunteered just over 164,500 hours that were eligible to be matched through this initiative resulting in a payout of €1,400,149 ($1,645,076) for 379 recipient organisations who are spread across 23 different counties.

The 379 organisations which were part of the Matching Grant initiative include charities such as Society of the Vincent De Paul, the Samaritans and the Red Cross, a variety of sporting clubs ranging from GAA to cycling, and various other organisations such as animal sanctuaries and scouting groups.

Click Here to see a full list of the organisations receiving an Intel Matching Grant.

In a specific response to the challenges of the pandemic, the Intel Foundation expanded the remit of the Matching Grant program in the last year to allow for hours to be logged by those home-schooling children. For many parents and guardians, their own world of work was swiftly transformed at a time when children pivoted towards home-schooling. The expanded scope of the program to include a match for home schooling hours recognises the efforts made by employees but also, has generated monetary grants for schools at a particularly challenging time. In total, more than €540,000 was donated to 131 Irish schools.

This is the second consecutive year that Intel Ireland will be donating over €1 million to community organisations and since Intel first implemented the current grant scheme, more than €7.6 million has been donated to charities, schools, sports clubs, social initiatives and community schemes across Ireland.

Eamonn Sinnott, Intel Vice President, Manufacturing and Operations and General Manager, Intel Ireland spoke proudly of the thousands of hours of volunteering completed by Intel employees in 2020 which resulted in the grants “Charities, sports clubs, emergency services, education and social groups are the backbone of our communities. It is these organisations that our employees give their time to as do so many others across the country. It is these organisations that make our communities what they are. It is these organisations that bring people together and make a real difference for so many. I am proud to live in a country that places such a high value on volunteerism and to work for a company that chooses to celebrate it, and to reward the giving of time by our employees.

In such strange, unusual and challenging times, our employees have once again stepped up and shown remarkable commitment to helping others. The fact that this year we will award our highest total of grants to date, is a testament to their unwavering commitment and I would like to thank and congratulate each and every one our employees who have given so tirelessly of their time”.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin extended his congratulations in a video message to Intel employees, remarking that “I would like to thank you all for your efforts, your commitment, and the generous spirit in which you have given your time. Your achievement is particularly impressive given the exceptional circumstances of the last year which have been challenging for us all. By working to support your communities, with local charities and local groups, by showing solidarity and reaching out to help, you have all played your part in the great National effort in response to COVID”.

