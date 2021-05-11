Wicklow School Claims €25,000 Top Prize at Bank of Ireland Money Smarts Challenge Virtual Grand Final

The team from Gaelcholaiste na Mara in Arklow emerged victorious from the Bank of Ireland Money Smarts Challenge Grand Final, held virtually on Wednesday, May 5th. The Money Smarts Grand Final, comprising six rounds of money related questions and puzzles, saw Gaelcholaiste na Mara students Connor Mac Càrthaigh, Micah Young, Rìan Ò Dubhàin and Jamie Colmàch Ò Ceallaigh triumph over 11 other student teams from across Ireland to claim the top prize of €25,000 for their school.

RTE presenter Lottie Ryan and Bank of Ireland Ambassador James Patrice were on hosting duties for the final, ensuring the proceedings ran smoothly and offering encouragement to the teams taking part. Despite being present only by the virtues of technology the winning Gaelcholaiste na Mara students were congratulated by the CEO of Retail Ireland Gavin Kelly, who was on hand to present the sought-after trophy.

The Money Smarts Challenge is designed in conjunction with business studies teachers and Financial Wellbeing experts, and is part of Bank of Ireland’s five-year Financial Wellbeing Programme. The aim of Money Smarts is to increase financial awareness among teenagers, presenting core elements of financial wellbeing like spending, saving, earning, credit and debt through interactive content and real life scenarios.

Rory Carty, Head of Youth Banking, Bank of Ireland, commented: “We knew ahead of the Grand Final that this year’s line-up was extremely strong, with all the winning schools emerging from the regional events displaying a real flair for all financial matters. Money Smarts is designed to put students to the test and it is a challenge that this Gaelcholaiste na Mara team passed with flying colours.

I want to congratulate the winning students and look forward to hearing what the school decides to do with the fantastic €25,000 top prize. Each member of the winning team displayed an impressive level of knowledge, and has already made a flying start in understanding the keys to maintaining their Financial Wellbeing into the future.”

You can find out more about the Bank of Ireland Money Smarts Challenge here: https://personalbanking.bankofireland.com/life-moments/student/secondary-school-programme/money-smarts-challenge/