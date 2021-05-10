Wicklow Tourism paves the way in Irish Tourism with the launch of its’ Wicklow Passport

Wicklow is one of Ireland’s most iconic tourist destinations, both in terms of its built heritage and its’ natural heritage.

Now with the launch of its “Camino” style Passport, Wicklow Tourism wants to encourage visitors to the county to explore more, and get to know locations, and also to participate in activities as they drive cycle or walk the length and breadth of Wicklow, truly the Garden of Ireland.

Businesses right around Wicklow have signed up to The Wicklow Passport and full details can be found on www.visitwicklow.ie/passport for all Stamping locations within the Wicklow Tourism Network. The Stamps themselves represent the towns, villages and tourism areas of Wicklow, with 23 Stamps to collect.

Wicklow Tourism believe that the concept of a passport will encourage more people to enjoy routes within Wicklow this summer and beyond.

Said Fred Verdier “as tourism finally starts to open up again in Ireland, we wanted to be ready for our guests coming to explore Wicklow – The Garden of Ireland. The idea of the Passport was born a couple of years ago, and now it is time to launch it, with the goodwill of all our Tourism partners right around the county. Our tourism partners have been encouraged to include The Wicklow Passport in their own marketing – on their websites, and on their social media. And we are finding that this concept has fostered a real spirit of tourism working together!”

He continued “and of course our visitors benefit too. The Wicklow Passport gives visitors new ideas of things to do and places to see and visit. Collect 15 or more stamps and become a Wicklow Ambassador, and receive a special Certificate and gift from Wicklow Tourism. Check the http://visitwicklow.ie/specials page for dedicated Wicklow Passport offers.”