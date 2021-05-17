Wicklow Town retailers delighted to reopen today

Many shops across Wicklow Town today reopened their doors for the first time in over four months.

Speaking to Wicklownews.net, retailers were in unison with words of thanks and delight to be back in business and open to customers.

Owner of The Shoe Box Stephen Delaney – a footwear and clothing store for children and ladies – said he is really happy to be open: “Thank you to everyone who has supported us and we’re looking forward to the future.”

Manager of John Flood Menswear Eddie Kavanagh said: “It’s great to be back open and to allow customers into the store. Pop in and come say hello.”

Manager of John Flood Menswear Eddie Kavanagh.

Michael Connolly of Connolly Menswear said: “It’s exciting and refreshing to see people face to face again. The shop is open for walk-ins, and we’re still taking bookings for appointments. Come in and check out our lovely range of summer stock.” – Michael Connolly

Michael Connolly of Connolly Menswear.