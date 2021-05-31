Wicklow walks to feature on this weeks “Tracks & Trails”

“Tracks & Trails” which is back for a 9th series on RTE TV will feature two scenic routes in County Wicklow. (RTE 1, Friday, June 4 at 7.30pm)

Wicklow County Council and Wicklow Tourism Alliance were delighted to fund Episode 2 which covers two very scenic but very different routes.

Stephanie Hale from Tinahely walking at Mangan’s lane, Tinahely

Walk 1: Tinahely

In the first trail presenter Pól O’Conghaile, walks a long, hilly loop on the Tinahely Way, Checking out nearby Tomnafinnogue Woods, en route. Tomnafinnogue Woods are a flat and family friendly, walk among ancient oaks. This is a special area of conservation rich in wildlife, flora and fauna.



Pól then joins the old railway line originally built to serve the Coolattin Estate in Shillelagh. It is flat, easy and tranquil and takes him onto the road just a few miles outside Tinahely onto a new loop that opened recently. The climb gets gradually steeper until he reaches the viewing point at Dr Macnamara’s monument. He then descends down Mangan’s lane to face a steep climb through the forest to the top of Muskeagh hill. Pól then descends along the road for the final stretch into Tinahely where he spends the night.

Walk 2: Bray – Sugarloaf:

This walk starts at Bray promenade. Today Pól take a less travelled route , to the peak at Bray Head. This trail is a mixture of path, trail and steps. From the top, Bray Head has some spectacular views across Dublin, Wicklow and across to Wales on occasion.



From there he goes inland descending out on the road just beside Belmont Demesne. He takes a Fat Bike though the Belmont Demesne and dismounts and heads along the Belmont Way towards the little Sugarloaf Mountain. The whole route is easy under foot and well signed with yellow way markers. This linear walk goes through Kilmacanogue and finishes along a track called the Old Viking Road which has been a walking route for hundreds of years.

Commenting on the importance and walking for physical and mental health, the Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Cllr Pat Kennedy, said: “You can’t beat going out walking in nature, enjoying the birdsong and the ever-changing scenery, to lift your spirits.” We are blessed in County Wicklow to have such a fabulous range of walks and trails literally on our doorstep.”

Frank Curran Chief Executive of Wicklow County Council and Chair of Wicklow Tourism Alliance thanked the “Tracks and Trails” team for literally putting Wicklow’s trails on the map.

“Outdoor recreation is one of the key areas of focus for our tourism sector as we work towards recovery. We are delighted to welcome visitors to our beautiful County to enjoy our beautiful walks and I would encourage families to choose Wicklow for their staycation this year as we have so much to offer,” he stated.

Details of these routes can be seen on VisitWicklow.ie along with information on a wide range of trails across the County along with information on transport accommodation, and dining options.