Woodenbridge Smokehouse is the outdoor dining experience of the summer

The Woodenbridge Hotel in Avoca is set to be the perfect spot for an outdoor catchup with friends or family meal this summer, with their newly launched outdoor dining experience ‘The Smokehouse’.

It boasts 180sqm of sheltered seating overlooking the picturesque Aughrim River, making it a beautiful location to kickstart the summer with friends in a safe setting.

The Smokehouse will be serving up lunch and dinner seven days a week – or if it’s drinks that tickle your fancy, then the outdoor bar has you covered.

Their chefs use a custom smokehouse rig and a variety of garden-grown herbs to offer a unique collection of smoked meats, seafood and vegetarian options, from juicy burgers and steaks to their delicious signature boards – a mouth-watering selection of meat, seafood or vegetables, served with two sides.







Woodenbridge General Manager Gerard O’Brien said he was really excited to launch The Smokehouse as a place for friends to reconnect after lockdown: “It’s been a really difficult few months for so many, and we’re all bursting to get back out socialising – but people are still justifiably nervous about meeting in groups.

“Amazing food has been available for takeaway throughout the past few months, but the dining experience that comes along with that has been missing – which is why we set up The Smokehouse. It’s the perfect place for people to come and have delicious food and drinks, while being comfortable in a safe environment outdoors – and our views are the icing on the cake.”

Visit The Smokehouse’s brand new website to see more of their gorgeous views or their lunch and dinner menus. You can also make a booking through their website or by calling 0402 35146.

