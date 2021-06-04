4 rescued from the sea at Silver Strand

Wicklow RNLI and the Coast Guard helicopter were called to an incident at Silver Strand on Sunday afternoon.

The Wicklow Lifeboat was called after two girls got into difficulty when a inflatable dinghy they using got pulled out by the tide, two men who went to help the girls were also picked up by the Lifeboat.

The Coast Guard helicopter attended the scene and airlifted the girls to Dublin airport where they were taken to Temple Street hospital by ambulance.

The men were taken to Wicklow Lifeboat Station.

