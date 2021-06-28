Artist Eoin O’Connor to launch new collection

Irish Artist Eoin O Connor well known for his bright colourful paintings of landscapes and cows has used the various lockdowns very productively to create his new collection Mutz.

The Mutz collection features 32 funky paintings of 32 different breeds of dogs. Eoin plays with the colour wheel and the results are truly striking. We all love our Mutz and Eoin has succeeded in bringing out their playful human like characters.

The range will feature original paintings, a range of fine art prints and a new vibrant range of homewares in collaboration with Tipperary Crystal. Eoin is kindly donating 10% of all his proceeds of his Fine Art print range to Dog’s Trust Ireland and Ash Animal Rescue.

Eoin will also be launching the exhibition virtually on Thursday 1st July @ 8pm to give everyone a chance to see his collection at the same time. With a real-life launch in his studio in Gorey on Saturday the 3rd of July 12pm to 6pm and Sunday the 4th from 2 pm to 6pm.

For more info, phone Eoin’s studio @ 053 9484406, or email orders@eoinoconnor.com