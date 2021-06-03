Car park to open at Magheramore

Councillor Shay Cullen has welcomed the news that Wicklow County Council and a local landowner have reached an agreement regarding the provision of a temporary parking facility at Magheramore.

As of Wednesday the 2nd of June, parking will be available for the duration of the summer months.

Speaking to Wicklownews Councillor Cullen said;

“We are delighted to be able to provide parking to this area as it has been problematic during the lockdowns, there will also be toilet facilities and litter bins in place, though it might be a bit late to have the toilets in place before the coming Bank Holiday.

I would ask anyone who may be visiting beauty spots and beaches throughout the county, to respect the areas and be mindful of where they park and please do not park in front of barriers which could prevent access for Emergency Services and the Mountain Rescue Service.

Parking areas are also available in Laragh on the Rathdrum road for visitors wish to go to Glendalough and at Luggala for visitors to Lough Tay.

And please take home your litter.”