Councillors encourage public to engage in County Development Plan consultation

The Wicklow County Development Plan is open for public consultation until the 16th August and Independent councillors in Wicklow urge the public to engage in the process.

The County Development Plan sets out how land is used in Wicklow until 2027. Cllr. Mags Crean remarked that “public engagement is crucial to ensure that land is developed in the interests of the common good”.

Individuals, community groups or organisations can make a submission in writing or via the County Council online hub. Cllr. Peir Leonard stated that “Arklow has a high level of community engagement on local development issues, which is great to see but I encourage people to make a submission on the County Development Plan to ensure that their views are incorporated into future development”.

Cllr. Mary Kavanagh referred to the importance of the County Development Plan for environmental protection, stating that “We need to ensure that protection of our environment is central to future development in the County and community submissions can play an important role in making sure that our County Development Plan is committed to guardianship of our natural environment”.

Submissions can be made online via the Consultation Portal consult.wicklow.ie or in writing to: County Development Plan Review, Planning Department, Wicklow County Council, Station Road, Wicklow Town.