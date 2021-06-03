Full time beach lifeguard service resumes

Wicklow County Council resumed its full time Beach Lifeguard service on June 1st last. The service will run everyday from 11am through to 7pm for the entire months of June, July and August with weekend cover for the first two weeks of September.

Lifeguards are stationed in Bray (North & South), Greystones-South, Wicklow Harbour, Brittas Bay (North & South) and Arklow South Beach. This season twenty four fully trained lifeguards will be on hand to ensure water safety is observed along the Wicklow Coastline.

With the ever increasing numbers of people swimming in open water, Wicklow County Council advises the public to use the lifeguard patrolled areas this summer.

Nationally, the number of temporary lost children on beaches is increasing year on year. Though the outcome is normally positive this can be extremely stressful on parents and guardians of the lost children while the search is underway. When minding children on the beaches please keep close eye at all times.