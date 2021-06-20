Late night callout for Wicklow RNLI

Shortly after 11pm on Saturday night as many people were preparing for bed, Wicklow RNLI volunteers were leaving their homes around the town to assemble at the lifeboat Station following a Coast Guard pager alert.

Ten minutes later at 11:13pm Wicklow RNLI all-weather lifeboat slipped its moorings at the south quay and proceeded north to investigate reports of a yacht experiencing difficulties south of Greystones.

The yacht with three people onboard was located 4 miles south of Greystones at 11:45pm. Weather conditions at the scene were good with calm sea and light airs.



An assessment was carried out and the yacht was found to have a rope fouled in the propeller, efforts were made by the lifeboat crew to free the obstruction, but some rope remained tangled in the propeller shaft. This prevented the engine being started and the yacht making its own way to port.



Coxswain Keogh made the decision that undertaking a tow to Greystones harbour was necessary and the safest way to assist the sailors. The yacht was brought alongside Greystones Marina at 00:45am on Sunday morning and the three sailors landed safely ashore.

The Lifeboat crew then proceeded back to Wicklow harbour arriving back on station at 1:30am

Speaking after the callout, Wicklow RNLI Press officer, Tommy Dover said: ‘This was the first callout by the all-weather lifeboat crew using the new towing equipment.’

The crew on the callout were Coxswain Nick Keogh, Mechanic Tommy Murphy, Graham Fitzgerald, Paul Sillery, John Stapleton and Ian Thompson.