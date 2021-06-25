Magheramore sells for €700,000

The access road and land at Magheramore beach was sold at auction this morning for €700,000.

The site site which was sold by BidX1 sold for three times the asking price of €210,000.

Five bidders showed interest in the property.

It is understood the property was sold to a private bidder, it was hoped Wicklow County Council would purchase the land.

Councillors and TD’s had been calling for the site to be purchased by the Council, Deputy John Brady recently said “Any attempt to restrict public access from Magheramore beach would not be tolerated.”