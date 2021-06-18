Network Ireland Wicklow Announce Finalists of Businesswoman Awards 2021

In April, Network Ireland Wicklow announced the launch of their 5th annual businesswoman of the year awards 2021.

Speaking about the awards, the President of the Wicklow branch, Jean Evans, said: “I’m thrilled to launch the Network Ireland Wicklow businesswoman of the year awards for 2021.

The theme for our network this year is Dream Big, and that’s exactly what I want our members to do this year. The last 12 months have been

particularly challenging, and the resilience demonstrated within our Wicklow group and across the network has been awe-inspiring. These stories need to be shared and celebrated.”

Jean continued; “We were thrilled with the interest and number of the applications submitted. It has certainly been no mean feat for our judges who have to identify the winner.”

On the 29th of April, the finalists were invited for a short interview by Zoom. This brief discussion provided applicants with a fantastic opportunity to demonstrate how they have exhibited the ‘Power Within’ both professionally and personally during these challenging times and to celebrate what they have achieved with their businesses to the panel of judges:

Conor O’Leary – Managing Director of Purple House (Charity Partner)

Ciara O’Connor – CEO of East Coast FM

Ciara McCarthy – Global Marketing Director of EPS Global

Alice McGarry – AIB (Official Network Ireland Sponsors)

Rachael Dagg – AIB (Official Network Ireland Sponsors)

Today, Network Ireland Wicklow celebrate the finalists that have gotten to this stage and wish them well ahead of the awards ceremony.



Emerging New Business

This category is to recognise professional women who have established a new business:

Veronika Durisova – Nature In

Gemma O’Halloran – GOH Consulting

Karen O’Donnell – The Speaker Coach

Solo Businesswoman

This award is to recognise solo businesswomen who are running businesses in Wicklow.

Dawn Leane – Leane Empower

Deirdre Doyle – The Cool Food School

Maeve Dunne – MDDM

Established Business

This category is to recognise professional women who have been operating a business and trading for 3 years or more:

Deborah Brock – Nua Fertility

Deborah Sudding – The Ultrasound Suite

Muireann Fitzmaurice – MarketingCoach.ie

Power Within Category

This award is to recognise women who have used their Power Within to great impact:

Gemma O’Halloran – GOH Consulting

Deirdre Doyle – The Cool Food School

Joyce Fegan – The Skyes the Limit

Creative Professional

This category is to recognise creative professional women and their achievements:

Nodlaig Caffrey – The Paper Petal Company

Kathrina Shine – Kathrina Shine

Awards Celebration

The official awards ceremony will take place on the 26th of June 2021 at the Parkview Hotel, Newtownmountkennedy. Tickets can be found online via Network Ireland Wicklow on EventBrite.ie.

Those who win in each category will then go forward to the National selection. The national awards interview will take place in September, with the awards ceremony scheduled for the 8th of October in Waterford.

Awards Sponsorship Opportunity

Network Ireland Wicklow also has sponsorship opportunities available for local companies to support categories and our prize auction. Interested companies should reach out to wicklow@networkireland.ie for more details.

Become a Member of Network Ireland

Benefits of membership include:

• Access to the monthly newsletter

• Profile on social media

• Access to a highly supportive WhatsApp group

• Monthly coffee mornings

• Pitch in Person opportunity

• Monthly speaker events

• National mentoring programme

• Self-development with lunch and learn sessions

• Community and tribe to support you and your business succeed

• Access to national Network Ireland events

If you would like to join, you can contact Jean Evans, Network Ireland Wicklow President at wicklow@networkireland.ie or NI Wicklow Membership Officer Dawn Leane at the same email for more information.