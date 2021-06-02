Pure Fitness Arklow to reopen next Monday June 7th

To celebrate its reopening, Pure Fitness Arklow are giving one lucky person a month’s membership! To enter, simply like this Facebook Post and follow the gym on either Facebook or Instagram to be in with a chance to win and we’ll draw a winner on Monday 7th June.

After being closed for the entirety of 2021 due to Covid restrictions, the team at Pure Fitness in Arklow is eager to get their community back going.

“It’s been a tough 2021, but we’re really looking forward to reopening,” Joe McDonald, Owner of Pure Fitness, told Wicklownews.net.

“At Pure Fitness, our mission is not just to help people improve their fitness and health, but improve other aspects of their lives. Getting fit can catalyse other changes, from your relationships to your work life.

“There’s a strong community here in the gym, and we want help and support our members in any way we can,” Joe added.

With the gym reopening from Monday June 7th, the team has been busy making final preparations for a safe return of its members, and have made some new installations such as new mirrors in the gym.

Joe would like to personally thank all local businesses and community that have supported him during this period, and would like to extend his support to all other businesses reopening across Ireland.

Visit Pure Fitness on Facebook, Instagram or their website to find out more.

You can also contact Joe directly on 087 709 6451 or purefitnessireland@gmail.com.