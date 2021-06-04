Scarecrows needed to protect Sunflowers

Scalp Wood Nurseries have very kindly agreed to host the sunflower field in aid of Wicklow Hospice.

They have a 3 acre site in front of the nursery that they hope will be filled with sunflowers by the end of August early September.

However they need the help of the community to provide scarecrows to stop the deer and rabbits attacking the sunflowers that have just begun to poke their heads through.

If this is something that you would like to be involved in please ring Veronica at the Scalp Nurseries on 01 2954636 or visit their FB page @scalpwood.

They urgently need scarecrows please keep the sunflowers safe!!