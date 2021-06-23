Tinahely Ladies win Leinster Championship

Tinahely ladies football team were singing in the rain in Baltinglass on Wednesday evening after being crowned 2020 Leinster Intermediate Football Champions with a win over Old Leighlin.

Despite it being the middle of summer the game was played in damp conditions on a beautiful Baltinglass pitch.

Tinahely were off to a good start and went ahead points from Sarah Byrne and Ciara Byrne but despite plenty of possession allowed the Carlow team into the game, Old Leighlin scored five points without reply and only a point blank save from keeper Loretta Gilbert kept the score at 2 points to 5 as they went into the half-time break. Rachel Sawyer stood out for the Carlow girls in the first half and notched up three points.

A half-time change saw Lucy Mulhall replace Ciara Byrne and it was a move that inspired the Tinahely team, from the throw-in it was plain to see Tinahely had upped their tempo and Mulhall was at the heart of every attack.

Lucy Mulhall drives her shot to the back of the Old Leighlin net

Laura Hogan put over two points be Lucy Mulhall hit a screamer to put Tinahely two points in front, Hogan again put over another point as Tinahely began to take control of the game.

The quick passing game that had worked so well for Old Leighlin in the first half was now being broke down as every Tinahely player played as if their lives depended on a win.

Though Sawyer was still proving to be a torment as she put over another two points.

Hogan and Mulhall added three more points without reply as Tinahely began to take complete control of the game.

Sawyer once again was on the score sheet but Laura Hogan put the game beyond doubt as she added two more points taking her total to seven.

Aoife O’Gorman lays on a pass for Laura Hogan

It was an all round performance for the Tinahely ladies, Laura Hogan picked up the player of the match award.

Tinahely captain Jackie Kinch celebrates with her mother Marcella after her side beat Old Leighlin in Baltinglass

Tinahely scorers Laura Hogan 7 points, Lucy Mulhall 1-1, Sarah Byrne 0-1 and Ciara Byrne 0-1.