Whitmore welcomes Minister’s commitment to examine reopening Avoca Railway station

Social Democrats TD for Wicklow Jennifer Whitmore has called on the Minister for Transport to look at reopening Avoca train station. Deputy Whitmore raised the issue in the Dáil where the Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan committed to examining its reopening and will speak with Irish Rail to see if it’s possible.

“Many residents from Avoca have contacted me about their local train station which has been left idle since the 1960s. The station is on the Dublin-Rosslare line between Rathdrum and Arklow. Locals want to see it reopened again to increase public transport in the area.

“Many people outside our main towns in Wicklow are highly dependent on cars yet more and more people are moving further south in the county as house prices continue to rise elsewhere. The consequence means longer commutes and travel times which affects people’s quality of life.

“I decided to raise this in the Dáil with the Minister for Transport to look at the feasibility of reopening Avoca train station. I welcomed the Minister’s interest in this and his commitment to work with Irish Rail to look at the possibilities of this.

“During my exchange with the Minister in the Dáil, I highlighted the benefits this would bring to people in the area who want more environmentally friendly options of travelling around.

“Reopening the train station would help boost Avoca’s local economy by increasing footfall and tourism.

“The Minister referred to the Strategic Rail Review currently undergoing looking at inter-urban railways including in South Wicklow which I will be contributing too on behalf of Avoca residents and people living in South Wicklow who want to see more rail services in the area” concludes Whitmore.