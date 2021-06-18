Wicklow ladies face relegation battle

A repeat of the 2020 TG4 All-Ireland Junior Championship Final lies in store here as Fermanagh and Wicklow battle it out for survival in Division 3.

This clash also pits Fermanagh, the 2019 Division 4 winners, against Wicklow, who won that crown in 2018.

Both sides will be anxious to avoid a return to the bottom tier and while Wicklow beat Laois in the group stages, losing out to Kildare by just a point, and Longford by two, plunged them into a relegation play-off.

Fermanagh lost all three of their games in the group phase – against Roscommon, Sligo and Down – but while Wicklow might start as favourites for this one, the Erne County carried the underdogs mantle with ultimate success into last December’s All-Ireland Final.

Wicklow (v Fermanagh): L Dempsey; A Gillen, S.J. Winders (capt.), L Dunne; L Fusciardi, A Conroy, P Faulkner; N McGettigan, S Delahunt; L Ahern, S McGettigan, R McGettigan; C Fox, M Deeney, M Kealy.

Fermanagh (v Wicklow): S Murphy; M McGloin, E Murphy, S McQuade; S McCarville, C Murphy (capt.), S.J. Jones; R O’Reilly, A Flanagan; S McCausland, R McDonald, A Maguire; J Doonan, E Smyth, A O’Brien.