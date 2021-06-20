Wicklow ladies win relegation decider

Wicklow ladies have won the fight to stay up, as Fermanagh were relegated to Division 4 on a 1-13 to 1-12 scoreline.

In what was a repeat of the 2020 TG4 All-Ireland Junior Final, Marie Kealy was the key player as she hit 1-8 for Wicklow.

Appropriately, it was the Baltinglass player who landed the winner when she pointed late in an exciting game at Kinnegad where the lead changed hands several times.

Kealy’s goal hauled back a Fermanagh side who had raced into a 0-4 to 0-0 lead after eight minutes and they pushed on to lead by 1-6 to 0-5 at the break.

But the impressive Eimear Smyth struck for a goal shortly after the restart and Fermanagh got back on level terms at 1-8 apiece when Joanne Doonan pointed after 39 minutes.

A couple of more points from Smyth before she picked up a yellow card helped them lead by a goal with 13 minutes remaining but Wicklow got the next four points from Maeve Deeney (two), Kealy and Sarah Delahunt to edge in front. Sarah McCausland levelled for Fermanagh but Kealy had the final say to win it for Wicklow.