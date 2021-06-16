fbpx

Wicklow landmarks to receive €99,000 in funding under the 2021 Community Monuments Fund

Wicklow Fine Gael Minister Simon Harris TD has welcomed the allocation of funding to Wicklow under the Community Monuments Fund by the Department of Heritage

Minister Harris said:

“The Community Monuments Fund supports the conservation, maintenance, protection and promotion of local monuments and historic sites.

The following historic buildings and structures will receive funding under the scheme:

  • Dunganstown Castle
  • Arklow Castle
  • Kilbride Church and Graveyard
  • The Wicklow Historical Graves project in Mullinacuffe and Ballymaghroe

The Community Monuments Fund is aimed at enabling ensuring conservation works be carried out on local monuments which are deemed to be significant and in need of urgent support, encouraging access to archaeological monuments and improving their presentation and also building resilience in archaeological monuments to enable them to withstand the effects of climate change.

I would like to pay tribute to the community groups, custodians and owners for the work they do in preserving and maintaining our Wicklow Heritage”, Minister Harris concluded. 

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

Related Articles

Arklow RFC “Sponsor For a Season”

Kitesurfer rescued by Arklow RNLI

Successful prosecutions of waste offenders

9 Wicklow Girls make Leinster Rugby’s U-18 2021 Squad

SSE Renewables unveils plans for state-of-the-art Operations and Maintenance Facility at Arklow Harbour

Full time beach lifeguard service resumes

Please contact us for use of this image