Wicklow landmarks to receive €99,000 in funding under the 2021 Community Monuments Fund

Wicklow Fine Gael Minister Simon Harris TD has welcomed the allocation of funding to Wicklow under the Community Monuments Fund by the Department of Heritage

Minister Harris said:

“The Community Monuments Fund supports the conservation, maintenance, protection and promotion of local monuments and historic sites.

The following historic buildings and structures will receive funding under the scheme:

Dunganstown Castle

Arklow Castle

Kilbride Church and Graveyard

The Wicklow Historical Graves project in Mullinacuffe and Ballymaghroe

The Community Monuments Fund is aimed at enabling ensuring conservation works be carried out on local monuments which are deemed to be significant and in need of urgent support, encouraging access to archaeological monuments and improving their presentation and also building resilience in archaeological monuments to enable them to withstand the effects of climate change.

I would like to pay tribute to the community groups, custodians and owners for the work they do in preserving and maintaining our Wicklow Heritage”, Minister Harris concluded.