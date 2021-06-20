Wicklow online Lotto player scoops €331,563 in Saturday night’s €3.2 million draw

One lucky online player in Co. Wicklow won €331,563 in last night’s (Saturday 19th June) Lotto draw. The ticket holder matched five numbers and the bonus which meant they were just one number away from winning the €3,253,367 jackpot on offer in Saturday night’s draw. The lucky winner selected their own numbers on an Advance Play ticket online at www.lottery.ie on Saturday 29th May.



The National Lottery has confirmed that a notification to the user’s online account and a separate email has now been sent to the lucky Wicklow ticket holder who is encouraged to get in touch to begin the process of claiming their prize.



The Lotto numbers for last night’s draw (Saturday 19th June) were: 10, 14, 33, 40, 42, 45 and the bonus was: 08.



Last night’s win of €331,563 marks the second big win in Co. Wicklow in the space of two days after another player in Rathdrum Village scooped a €96,928 prize after narrowly missing out on Friday night’s EuroMillions jackpot worth over €29 million.



Meanwhile, there was no winner of Saturday night’s Lotto jackpot of €3,253,367 which means that Wednesday’s (23rd June) jackpot prize will roll towards €3.5 million (est).

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “It was a big night for one lucky online player from Wicklow in last night’s Lotto draw who is over €330,000 richer this morning. Our players in Wicklow certainly had the rub of the green this weekend with another player from Rathdrum coming so close to the EuroMillions jackpot on Friday night. If you are one of these big winners from the weekend’s draws, we ask that you contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and we will make arrangements for you to claim your prize.”

