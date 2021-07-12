Arklow rises to the Bus Éireann challenge to “Fill a Bus” for Meals on Wheels

There was a huge local response when Bus Éireann, Ireland’s national bus company, joined with Meals on Wheels Arklow appealing for contributions for people in need in the area. More than 2,000 items were donated to fill the Bus Éireann bus on Thursday, 8 July 2021.

“We are absolutely blown away by the response and the generosity of the people of Arklow”, said Bus Éireann Sales Executive Michael Colleran, “People were out in force from 9:00 am in the morning bringing bags of donations all day and we managed to fill the bus by 3:30 pm!”.

Since the Covid19 pandemic there has been a huge demand from the most vulnerable in our society for the Meals on Wheels service in Arklow which launched in 2003 and supports over 120 households in the locality every day.

Covid-19 has made it immensely challenging for Meals on Wheels Arklow with demand for their services more than doubling since the beginning of the crisis. This generous donations of non-perishable goods and household items will be used over the coming months.

“We are extremely grateful to all at Bus Éireann for initiating this innovative appeal on behalf of Meals on Wheels Arklow said Hilary Sharpe of Meals of Wheels Arklow. We have seen a huge increase in demand for our services since the start of Covid19 and all the volunteers of Meals on Wheels, Arklow and Friends of the Community have worked so hard to make sure that we help the most vulnerable in our society. The success of this initiative will allow Meals on Wheels Arklow to extend our capacity to provide food parcels to those in most need in the coming weeks and months.

“I want to sincerely thank all at Bus Éireann for helping us achieve this and to the local community of Arklow for supporting the most vulnerable in our society. The extra help is needed, and we are so grateful for it. Meals on Wheels offers nutrition and companionship to the most vulnerable people living in our community and we are sincerely grateful”, continued Hilary Sharpe.

“Bus Éireann operates daily services through Arklow including the Expressway Route 2 (Wexford – Dublin City – Dublin Airport) service and our Routes 133 and 133X (Wicklow – Dublin City – Dublin Airport ) service, which we have operated for many years in the locality. We would like to thank Bridgewater Shopping Centre and East Coast FM for working with us and for Cathaoirleach of Arklow Municipal District, Miriam Murphy and for all our Bus Éireann colleagues who came out to give their time and support to this very worthy cause”, stated Michael Colleran.