Arklow RNLI volunteers rescue swimmer in difficulty on Avoca River

A number of Arklow RNLI volunteers were involved in the rescue of a swimmer who got into difficulty on Sunday afternoon (18 July).

Volunteers Craig O’Reilly, Jimmy Myler and Mark Corcoran were aboard their own vessels returning to Arklow Harbour following a day on the water at Cahore Harbour when at approximately 2.30pm and as the three vessels separately entered the Avoca River, Craig noticed a swimmer in the water trying to grab one of the ladders on the South Pier. He immediately turned his boat in the river to see if he could provide assistance and was followed by Jimmy in his boat and then in turn by Mark in his boat along with several other vessels.

It soon became clear that the girl was in need of assistance and was struggling to access the ladder.

With time of the essence and given the flow on the river and the tidal state at the time, it was decided that Mark’s boat which also had his daughter and a family friend onboard, was best suited to providing assistance, with help from prospective crew member Aaron O’Neill who was onboard, and with Declan Smullen, Arklow RNLI’s Deputy Launching Authority who was on the pier. The casualty was lifted aboard the boat and made comfortable. Once aboard, she was checked over and brought ashore at the inner harbour pontoons.

Following the call out, Mark Corcoran, Arklow RNLI Volunteer Lifeboat Press Officer and Community Safety Officer said: “With the excellent sunny weather, we had been at sea all day. As we came back into harbour, the casualty was spotted and with all three of our boats on scene, we just did what we are trained to do to help. Thankfully we happened to be in the right place at the right time and were happy to assist. We would like to wish the casualty well and thank all onboard the vessels and ashore for their help during the rescue.”