Arklow Wastewater Treatment Plant set for final approval

Senator Pat Casey welcomes the announcement that Arklow Wastewater Treatment Plant will be brought to Cabinet for final approval next Tuesday

My colleague Minister Darragh O’Brien has confirmed to me that he will be bringing a Memorandum for Government for Decision regarding the Arklow Wastewater Treatment Plant to Cabinet for approval next Tuesday morning.

This is the final stage in the approval process and follows Irish Water finalising the business case for NewERA Ireland*. NewERA Ireland has since reviewed the business case and submitted a report to the Department Planning, Housing and Local Government for its approval. As the project has an estimate cost of over €100 million, it had to have regard to the updated Public Spending Code.

The 30 year wait is almost over for the people of Arklow and I am delighted to have worked closely with Minister O’Brien on this project since he took office last year and I have made it a priority. I look forward to Cabinet approval on Tuesday and I will continue to work with Irish Water to ensure its delivery.

*Under legislation New Economy and Recovery Authority (NewERA) has specific responsibility to provide financial and commercial advice to Government Ministers in relation to leading State companies in the energy, water, postal and forestry sectors.