Blessington Town Regeneration Survey

Baltinglass Municipal District has launched an online survey as part of the preparation of an application under the Rural Regeneration Development Fund (RRDF).

The application will seek funding for three main areas, centred on Blessington:

Regenerating Blessington Making Blessington eGreenway ready Enhancing the eGreenway links and tourism product at Russborough House & Parklands

The proposed development would help to stimulate further growth in economic activities in the wider Blessington area taking into account the significant investment secured for Blessington eGreenway.

The survey can be found on www.wicklow.ie or by following this link:

https://www.wicklow.ie/Living/Your-Council/Municipal-Districts/Baltinglass/Blessington-Survey

The closing date for submission on this survey is 12pm Sunday 18th July 2021

Cathaoirleach of Baltinglass Municipal District, Cllr Avril Cronin, welcomed the survey and asked “all residents, community groups and anyone with an interest in the future of Blessington to please take some time to complete the survey. This will support an application for significant investment in West Wicklow and help to ensure that Blessington is well placed to maximise on the opportunities presented by the Greenway”.

The Blessington Regeneration project is one of three applications being made by Wicklow County Council under the latest call for applications for RRDF. The applications go through a competitive process, with no guarantee of funding, however Mr Frank Curran, Chief Executive, stated: “We are hoping to secure Rural Regeneration Development Funding to advance this strategic project, which is not only important to Blessington but also to the wider West Wicklow area.”

The application for funding will be submitted by 30th July 2021, with an announcement on successful applications expected in the last quarter of 2021.