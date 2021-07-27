Bord Gáis Energy launches new workshop series for SMEs in Wicklow

Bord Gáis Energy today announced the launch of a new workshop series for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) which will provide invaluable insight, tips and practical advice on PR, digital and branding.

Taking place in August, each one-hour workshop will focus on a specific aspect of marketing and will be tailored to the specific needs of SMEs.

The workshops will be delivered by experts from Bord Gáis Energy and their award-winning agencies Teneo Ireland, Mindshare and Wilson Creative with the goal of inspiring SMEs to imagine a better way to do business in today’s changing world.

The workshop series has been created by Bord Gáis Energy to mark the launch of its new brand positioning – imagine a better way. Bord Gáis Energy wants to help its SME customers to maximise energy efficiency and support more sustainable energy use resulting in better energy management, cost savings and a reduction in carbon footprint.

The workshops are free of charge and businesses in Wicklow can register their interest here with successful applicants also receiving the opportunity to feature across Bord Gáis Energy’s digital channels, and within Business Plus Magazine.

Places are limited to 20 people per session with those who are keen to attend are encouraged to share their stories around how their businesses have imagined a better way.

Details of the workshop are as follows:

Thursday 12 August 7-8pm: Imagining a better way – How you can approach planning your media and communications in 2021.

Imagining a better way – How you can approach planning your media and communications in 2021. Thursday 19 August 7-8pm: Imagining a better way –Branding. Best practice in visual identity.

Imagining a better way –Branding. Best practice in visual identity. Thursday 26 August 7-8pm: Imagining a better way – The power of storytelling. Best practice in brand communications.

Commenting on the launch of the series and wider brand positioning, Colin Bebbington, Retail Director with Bord Gáis Energy said:

“The energy sector is changing and evolving, as are our customer’s businesses and we’re on a mission to imagine a better way to support our SME customers in all aspects of their business. This is a really exciting time for Bord Gáis Energy, and as we transition to net zero carbon emissions by 2050, businesses can expect to see new thinking, new innovations and upgraded solutions from us.

“Our workshop series aims to provide businesses with invaluable tips and practical advice which will help them to market their business in a changing consumer landscape.”

For further details on the Imagine a better way SME workshop series visit https://www.bordgaisenergy.ie//business/business-workshop