Charities receive Lion’s share

For the month of April, 2021, the SugarLoaf Lions Club held a Charity walk with a view to raising €9,000. for three charities, namely Saint Catherine’s School for Special needs Children, Move4parkinson’s and Greystones Cancer Support.

108 walkers, runners and cyclists took part in the event clocking up 20,000 kilometres and raising an amazing €15,150.00. (Fifteen thousand and one hundred Euro) which was 169% above the original goal for the three charities and was divided equally among them.

Michael Cleary, President, SugarLoaf Lions Club said:

“While this was a SugarLoaf Lions Club endeavour three of our members were very instrumental in the planning and organisation of the event which contributed to its overall success, namely, Anne Trayers Storan, Von McDonald and Niamh O’Mahony.

As president of the SugarLoaf Lions Club I would like to thank our hard working sub-committee, club members who walked/donated, Wicklow and Bray Lions Clubs for their contributions, members of the three named charities including their families and to members of the public who donated generously.”