Codling Wind Park agrees New Corporate Partnership with Wicklow Hospice

Codling Wind Park is delighted to announce a new partnership with Our Lady’s Hospice & Care Services, Wicklow, which will see a range of practical and financial supports provided to the new hospice, which opened its doors in December 2020.

Based in Magheramore, Wicklow Hospice is the first specialist palliative care in-patient unit for patients and their families in the county, and its opening marked the culmination of over ten years of fundraising by the local community. It provides in-patient care for those with life-limiting conditions and a new base for the Community Palliative Care team, who provide specialist care in patients’ homes.

The partnership started with a contribution of €10,000 by the Codling Wind Park project specifically to support the development of the Hospice’s inner courtyard. In addition, the project has committed to supporting the Hospice through volunteering and fundraising initiatives throughout the year.

Arno Verbeek, Project Director of the Codling Wind Park project, said: “Wicklow Hospice and the people who work there are beyond inspirational, providing loving care and the highest quality specialist services and support to families, at a time when they need it the most. We are honoured to be able to play a small part in supporting them, and the whole Codling team looks forward to putting our energy, enthusiasm and commitment into building a successful partnership.”

Eleanor Flew, Director of Fundraising & Communications, Our Lady’s Hospice & Care Services said: “We are very grateful to Codling Wind Park for their support. This donation for enhancements to the courtyard will help transform the experience of patients and families. It will connect them to nature and biodiversity and make this a welcoming sheltered space to enjoy the outdoors.

“As an organisation heavily reliant on fundraising, support from businesses in the community and the public is vital to us. Covid-19 really impacted our ability to raise money resulting in a decrease of 32% in fundraised income last year. We warmly thank Codling Wind Park for this commitment to working with us and we look forward to working with them as sponsors and through volunteering activities.”

To find out more about Wicklow Hospice and how you can donate to support their amazing work, please visit www.olh.ie

To find out more about Codling Wind Park and how it will create a safer and healthier environment, alongside the vital role it has in helping the Government achieve its renewable energy targets, please visit www.codlingwindpark.ie.