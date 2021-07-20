‘Compostable cups need Compost Bins’ – Harris

Wicklow Minister and TD Simon Harris has raised the need for public compost waste bins with both Wicklow County Council and the Minister for the Environment.

Minister Harris said: “With the growth of outdoor takeaway, coffee shops and dining out many coffee shops and sandwich bars have stepped up to the challenge of moving beyond recyclable cups to cups made from compostable materials.

“Business owners have pointed out to me the anomaly that while they have moved on to maximising their use of compostable materials, public authorities have been slow to respond to the fast emerging trend. As it stands compostable materials are being placed in general refuse bins due to the lack of suitable bin facilities.

“I have raised this issue with Wicklow County Council and on foot of this I have asked my colleague the Minister for the Environment to bring forward proposals to support Councils upgrading their public bins to accommodate compostable coffee cups.”