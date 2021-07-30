Covid-affected businesses encouraged to apply for CRSS Scheme

Following the reopening of indoor dining this week, businesses in Wicklow are encouraged to make a claim for an enhanced restart Covid Restriction Support Scheme (CRSS) payment.

Wicklow Minister Simon Harris has voiced his support for the scheme and has urged Wicklow businesses that have reopened to apply for a payment.

Minister Harris said: “I welcome the news of the enhanced restart payment under the CRSS. The CRSS payment has provided significant support for businesses that were affected by public health regulations and this Act will provide much needed support to such businesses upon reopening.”

Under the scheme, businesses may claim for the restart payment within eight weeks of the date of re-opening.

Claims can be made via the claim portal in respect of CRSS, which is available via the eRepayments system on the Revenue’s online service. R

Revenue has updated their guidelines to assist businesses and these can be found at this link: https://www.revenue.ie/en/corporate/press-office/budget-information/2021/crss-guidelines.pdf.