Disney prepares to say goodbye to Wicklow

This weekend will be your last chance to visit the set of the Disney movie Disenchanted, which is being filmed in Enniskerry and Greystones.

Filming came to an end in Greystones on Wednesday (July 14), with filming due end in Enniskerry next Wednesday (July 21).

The sets are already being removed in Greystones and the set in Enniskerry will be dismantled after filming on Wednesday.

Both Enniskerry and Greystones have had thousands of visitors from all over Ireland since filming started.

Gardai wish to remind visitors that Traffic restrictions will remain in place in Enniskerry this weekend and until filming ends on Wednesday 21st.

The car park will again operate this weekend as well as the shuttle bus so please avail of these facilities rather than risk illegally parking and denying locals freedom of movement.

A map to the car park can be found on Google Maps here

Takings from the car park have been generously donated to the local sports clubs.

Pic. Wicklow Tourism