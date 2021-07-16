€162,000 in funding for six Wicklow volunteer groups

Six voluntary groups in Wicklow have received a combined €162,000 in support as part of the latest round of funding from the National Covid Stability Fund.

These supports are targeted at groups that provide critical services within the community and who in some instances may have seen their funding reduced due to an inability to carry out standard fundraising due to Covid restrictions.

Discussing the funding announcement, Wicklow TD Stephen Matthews said: “This latest round of funding being distributed to vital community and voluntary groups is extremely positive news for those involved and who use their services.

“It’s vital that all these organisations are able to continue because without these groups of community activists and volunteers, the knock-on impact for those who need their support would be immeasurable. Throughout my time on Wicklow County Council and more recently as a TD, I have seen first-hand the support that these groups offer in the community and they are invaluable.”

Wicklow Organisations that received funding:

Name of Organisation Funding Received Dublin & Wicklow Mountain Rescue Team €86,000 Lakers Social and Recreation Club €43,368 Aughrim Community Sports & Leisure Association €21,000 Glenealy Village Hall (Carnegie Trust) €6,037 Sphenoid Ireland €3,722 Teen-Turn €2,000

“We have always known and appreciated the work that organisations like this do across Wicklow, but the pandemic has brought to the forefront the integral role that they play in so many people’s lives. The selflessness of those involved is something that can never be repaid but I hope that this funding will assist the organisations in regrouping and returning to some semblance of normality in the coming months as we slowly emerge from public health restrictions.

“There are many other organisations across Wicklow that are more than deserving of stability funding and I look forward to working with my colleague, Minister Joe O’Brien to ensure that as many groups as possible are recognised for vital role they play in our community,” he added.